Bjork agreed to terms on a three-year, $4.8 million contract extension with the Bruins on Wednesday.
Bjork appeared in 58 games with Boston during the regular season, notching nine goals and 19 points while averaging 12:56 of ice time per contest. The 23-year-old winger will likely continue to skate on the B's third line at even strength in 2020-21, but he could see an uptick in power-play time next year.
