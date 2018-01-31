Bjork suffered an upper-body injury and won't return to Tuesday's game against the Ducks.

Bjork was recalled Monday after the All-Star break had concluded because there weren't enough healthy forwards on the Bruins roster. However, after just 2:43 of ice time Tuesday, Bjork was cross-checked and exited the game strongly favoring his left shoulder. The Bruins next game is Thursday against the Blues, and if Bjork isn't healthy by then, expect another recall to fill his place.