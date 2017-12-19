Bruins' Anders Bjork: Logs a helper Monday
Bjork logged a helper in 10:51 worth of ice time in Monday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Bjork was poised to be a healthy scratch Monday for the second straight game, but fellow forward David Krejci was a late scratch with an upper-body injury that will also sideline him Tuesday against the Sabres. While Bjork's ice time in his return to the lineup doesn't match the work he was logging earlier this season, the 21-year-old rebounded well from his one-game benching. To date, Bjork has logged four goals and 11 points in 23 games, but the speedster certainly has the skills to produce at a higher rate as he continues to develop in his first season as a pro.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...