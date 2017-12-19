Bjork logged a helper in 10:51 worth of ice time in Monday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Bjork was poised to be a healthy scratch Monday for the second straight game, but fellow forward David Krejci was a late scratch with an upper-body injury that will also sideline him Tuesday against the Sabres. While Bjork's ice time in his return to the lineup doesn't match the work he was logging earlier this season, the 21-year-old rebounded well from his one-game benching. To date, Bjork has logged four goals and 11 points in 23 games, but the speedster certainly has the skills to produce at a higher rate as he continues to develop in his first season as a pro.