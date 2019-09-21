Bjork, who has had his last two seasons cut short due to shoulder issues, is "looking healthy and strong during camp," Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.

Bjork is making a serious run at opening the season with the big club and in that scenario it's likely he'd man left wing on the Bruins' third line, centered by Charlie Coyle. It's even possible that the 23-year-old ascends to second-line duty at some point, but staying healthy, while not shying away from the physicality of the pro game is probably the speedy/skilled Bjork's biggest challenge with regard to making an impact in Boston this season.