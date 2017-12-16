Bruins' Anders Bjork: May sit as healthy scratch Saturday
With Ryan Spooner (lower body) potentially returning to the lineup, Bjork may sit as a healthy scratch Saturday against the Rangers, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Bjork has only potted a single goal while firing just two shots on net in his last six contests, so coach Bruce Cassidy may opt to sit him down Saturday in hopes that it will light a fire under the rookie forward. However, whether or not Bjork is scratched from Saturday's tilt will ultimately depend on Spooner's readiness to play.
