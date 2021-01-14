Bjork is slated to work on the Bruins' third line Thursday night against New Jersey, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Bjork had been slated to see fourth-line duty out of the gate, but with Craig Smith dealing with a lower-body injury, he'll open the season on a trio with Charlie Coyle and Nick Ritchie. It's an assignment that gives Bjork a bit more fantasy upside, but he's still a speculative lineup option in Boston's season opener.
