Bjork (undisclosed) is not ready to practice, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Bjork thus looks iffy, at best, for Wednesday's game against New Jersey. On the plus side, the injury-riddled Bruins' forward corps could receive a boost soon, with Brad Marchand and Ryan Spooner expected to practice Tuesday.

