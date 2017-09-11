Bruins' Anders Bjork: Notches goal, assist in rout
Bjork recorded a goal and assist in Monday's 9-3, Prospects Challenge win over New Jersey.
The Devils looked beyond their depth as a team, with the Bruins taking a firm grasp on the game after jumping out to a 4-0 lead after 12 minutes. Bjork, in particular, looked phenomenal for the Bruins' rookie squad. He was the best skater on the ice and seemed a threat to create a goal every time he touched the puck. The Prospects Challenge is by no means the NHL, but Bjork's showing was another step toward making the Bruins' roster as soon as 2017-18.
