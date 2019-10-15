Through his first four games with AHL Providence this season, Bjork has recorded two goals and five points.

Bjork had a strong preseason, but with solid depth up front, the Bruins elected to send the 23-year-old to the minors, where he could log ample ice time. Bjork's strong start, however, could lead to a call-up before long and when he does arrive in Boston, he could emerge as a fantasy sleeper, given his combination of speed and skill.