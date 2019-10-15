Bruins' Anders Bjork: Off to strong start for Providence
Through his first four games with AHL Providence this season, Bjork has recorded two goals and five points.
Bjork had a strong preseason, but with solid depth up front, the Bruins elected to send the 23-year-old to the minors, where he could log ample ice time. Bjork's strong start, however, could lead to a call-up before long and when he does arrive in Boston, he could emerge as a fantasy sleeper, given his combination of speed and skill.
More News
-
Bruins' Anders Bjork: Headed to AHL•
-
Bruins' Anders Bjork: Expected to start season in AHL•
-
Bruins' Anders Bjork: Looking good in camp•
-
Bruins' Anders Bjork: Healthy for training camp•
-
Bruins' Anders Bjork: Garners praise from general manager•
-
Bruins' Anders Bjork: Ready for prospects tournament•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.