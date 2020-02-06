Bruins' Anders Bjork: On modest three-game point streak
Bjork notched an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
Bjork has points in his last three outings (one goal, two helpers). He's up to 18 points, 58 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating in 47 games this season. The 23-year-old is having the best year of his young career despite only playing bottom-six minutes.
