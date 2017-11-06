With Brad Marchand sidelined, Bjork is slated to work on a line with Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak in Monday's game against the Wild.

The Bruins are currently dealing with multiple injuries to key forwards, so Bjork is now in line to work on the what amounts to a power line for the banged-up squad. Working on a trio with the heady Bergeron and dynamic Pastrnak presents a big opportunity for the speedy and skilled 21-year-old, who heads into Monday's action with three goals and seven points in 12 games to date. Bjork is thus worth a look in Monday fantasy lineups.