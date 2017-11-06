Bruins' Anders Bjork: On track to work on top line
With Brad Marchand sidelined, Bjork is slated to work on a line with Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak in Monday's game against the Wild.
The Bruins are currently dealing with multiple injuries to key forwards, so Bjork is now in line to work on the what amounts to a power line for the banged-up squad. Working on a trio with the heady Bergeron and dynamic Pastrnak presents a big opportunity for the speedy and skilled 21-year-old, who heads into Monday's action with three goals and seven points in 12 games to date. Bjork is thus worth a look in Monday fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...