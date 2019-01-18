Bruins' Anders Bjork: Out 5-6 months
Bjork will miss 5-to-6 months after undergoing shoulder surgery, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
This counts as the second surgical operation for Bjork since last February, and it didn't take long for team doctors to recommend that he go under the knife after sustaining the latest shoulder on Dec. 30. A fleet-footed forward with quick hands, Bjork fashioned two goals and 11 assists over 33 games between the Bruins and AHL Providence this season. With the Baby Bruins unlikely to make the playoffs, Bjork might have to target a return for the next training camp.
