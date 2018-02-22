Bruins' Anders Bjork: Out six months after shoulder surgery
Bjork underwent shoulder surgery Tuesday and will miss approximately six months as he recovers.
Bjork got off to a solid start to his career with the Bruins before suffering the season-ending injury, totaling 12 points (four goals, eight assists) over 30 games in limited ice time (12:21 on average). He won't make a return to the ice sheet in 2017-18, but the 21-year-old should be in a good position to earn a roster spot with Boston out of camp next season.
