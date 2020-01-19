Bjork scored a goal on his only shot and dished out four hits Sunday in a 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

Bjork gave the Bruins a 2-0 lead just two minutes into the game, counting his eighth goal of the season and second in the last four games. The 23-year-old Notre Dame product has produced 15 points in 42 games in 2019-20, his first full NHL season.