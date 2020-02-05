Bruins' Anders Bjork: Points in back-to-back games
Bjork tallied a helper on the opening goal in a 4-0 shutout of the Canucks on Tuesday.
For the fourth time this season, Bjork has recorded points in back-to-back contests with nine of his 17 total points have come in those performances. Bjork has managed to solidify a role in the Bruins' lineup, but his streaky output may see him scratched if the team decided to add to the team prior to the trade deadline.
