Bjork tallied a helper on the opening goal in a 4-0 shutout of the Canucks on Tuesday.

For the fourth time this season, Bjork has recorded points in back-to-back contests with nine of his 17 total points have come in those performances. Bjork has managed to solidify a role in the Bruins' lineup, but his streaky output may see him scratched if the team decided to add to the team prior to the trade deadline.