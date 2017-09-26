Bjork, who scored a goal in Monday's 4-2 preseason win over Chicago, appears close to securing a roster spot with the Bruins to start the coming season, CSN New England's Joe Haggerty reports.

Bjork's speed and slick puck skills are the 6-foot, 186-pounder's calling cards and Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald suggests that with his strong camp/preseason, the 21-year-old is "tightening his grip on the first line right wing spot with (Patrice) Bergeron and Brad Marchand." If Bjork does indeed open the 2017-18 campaign on a line with such accomplished NHL veterans, which appears close to becoming a reality, he'd merit fantasy attention out of the gate. The 2014 fifth-rounder is coming off a stellar effort in his junior year at Notre Dame, that saw him log 21 goals and 52 points in 39 games, while helping the Fighting Irish earn a spot in the NCAA Frozen Four.