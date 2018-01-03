Bjork was assigned to AHL Providence on Wednesday.

After sending him to the press box for the past two games, the Bruins decided that Bjork would be better off in the short term seeing regular ice time in the minors. The 21-year-old has teased fantasy owners with glimpses of his potential, as he's up to four goals, eight assists and three power-play points through 28 NHL games. Bjork's speed and puck skills are what landed him a role with the big club out of the gate, but the youngster could stand to be more assertive in the defensive zone, and he likely already has a return ticket to Boston in the event that injuries strike the Bruins up front, as they did so often earlier this season.