Bruins' Anders Bjork: Question mark Wednesday
Bjork (undisclosed) could miss Wednesday's matchup with the Ducks after he didn't join his teammates on their flight to California, Joe McDonald of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
With the Bruins' forward group already depleted by injuries to David Krejci (back), David Backes (illness), and Brad Marchand (undisclosed), one of the last things they wanted to see is their exciting rookie going down. Bjork hasn't been ruled out of Wednesday's contest, but the Bruins should provide updates on Bjork ahead of puck drop.
