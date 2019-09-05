Bruins' Anders Bjork: Ready for prospects tournament
Bjork (shoulder) will take part in the Bruins' prospect tournament, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Bjork has struggled with shoulder injuries that past two seasons, which has prevented him from becoming a full-time NHL player. The 23-year-old managed 20 games for Boston last season in which he tallied one goal, two assists and 18 shots while averaging 11:48 of ice time. If he can prove his injury woes are behind thim, the Wisconsin native has a chance at a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night against the Stars on Oct. 3.
