Bruins' Anders Bjork: Recalled from minors
Bjork was called up from AHL Providence on Tuesday.
Bjork slotted into a fourth-line role at practice, per Matt Porter of The Boston Globe, and figures to be in the lineup versus the Maple Leafs on Tuesday. The Wisconsin native has been lighting the AHL on fire with three goals and five helpers through seven contests. With David Krejci (upper body) heading onto IR, Bjork stands a decent chance of securing an extended look in Boston.
