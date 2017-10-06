Bruins' Anders Bjork: Records helper in NHL debut
Bjork notched an assist in his NHL regular-season debut in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Predators.
Bjork recorded a plus-two rating in 16:14 worth of ice time Thursday, which included 2:14 on the power play. In his NHL debut, the 21-year-old did not look out of place working in a top-six role for the B's, bringing speed and energy to a forward corps that was without veterans Patrice Bergeron and David Backes. Along with Bjork, fellow youngster Jake DeBrusk looked sharp on Thursday and the duo are thus in line to continue to work in key roles up front for the team as long as they can keep up the positive momentum.
