Bjork notched an assist in 15:21 worth of ice time in the Bruins' 4-1 win over the Penguins on Thursday.

Bjork, who logged 1:43 worth of shorthanded ice time in the contest, looked very sharp while playing on the Bruins' fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner. Given how effective the trio was, look for the unit to stick together for the time being. Bjork's helper Thursday was his first point of the season (in seven games), but if the 24-year-old winger continues to use his wheels as effectively as he did against Pittsburgh, added scoring chances should follow.