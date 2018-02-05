Bjork (upper body) isn't traveling with the Bruins in advance of Tuesday's game against the Red Wings and Wednesday's tilt against the Rangers, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

With both Bjork and Noel Acciari (lower body) still hurting, the Bruins have recalled Austin Czarnik on an emergency basis. Bjork's next chance to suit up will arrive Saturday, when Boston hosts Buffalo.