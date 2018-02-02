Bjork (upper body) is expected to be sidelined through the weekend, at a minimum, per Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site.

Given that timeline, the earliest we'd see Bjork back is Tuesday against the Red Wings, but we suspect that he may miss additional time beyond Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs. In 30 games with the B's to date, the speedy rookie winger has logged four goals and 12 points.