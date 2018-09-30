Bruins' Anders Bjork: Returns to lineup
Bjork logged 16:17 worth of ice time in Saturday's preseason loss to the Flyers, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.
It was the 22-year-old's first game back from from shoulder surgery, and while he acknowledged a bit of rust, Bjork displayed glimpses of the speed and skills that make him one of the B's top prospects up front. It remains to be seen if Bjork will still be with the big club for Wednesday's regular-season opener, but if if he is sent to the AHL for some additional fine-tuning, we suspect it won't be long before he's called up by Boston.
