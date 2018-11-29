Bjork was reassigned to AHL Providence on Thursday.

The Bruins don't need 14 forwards on the active roster for Thursday's home game against the Islanders, so Bjork will rejoin the Baby Bruins for the time being. Heading into this season, some hockey pundits felt that the speedy Bjork could seize a top-six role at the top level, but he's not very far ahead of Colby Cave and Ryan Donato from a development standpoint, so Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy may mix and match his young forwards based on the matchup.