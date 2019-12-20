Bruins' Anders Bjork: Robbed of second goal
Bjork scored a goal and was robbed of a second in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders.
After opening the scoring less than two minutes into the first, Bjork had a golden opportunity in the second period that was snagged out of the air by Islanders' goaltender Semyon Varlamov. Bjork has managed to add offensive depth on the Bruins third line this season with five goals and 10 points through 28 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.