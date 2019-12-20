Bjork scored a goal and was robbed of a second in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders.

After opening the scoring less than two minutes into the first, Bjork had a golden opportunity in the second period that was snagged out of the air by Islanders' goaltender Semyon Varlamov. Bjork has managed to add offensive depth on the Bruins third line this season with five goals and 10 points through 28 games.