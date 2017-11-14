Bjork (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday against the Ducks or Thursday against LA.

This is a big loss for the Bruins, as the rookie forward has been a key contributor for Boston this campaign, notching nine points (three goals, six assists) in 16 games. The B's will have to do a bunch of shuffling up front in advance of Wednesday's matchup with Anaheim, as they'll also be without Brad Marchand (undisclosed) for their next two games. Bjork will be reevaluated Friday, at which point Boston should release another update on his status.