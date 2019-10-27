Bruins' Anders Bjork: Scores goal against Blues
Bjork scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Blues.
Though Bjork only saw 8:51 worth of ice time in his second game of the season with the big club, the 2014 fifth-rounder used his speed effectively Saturday and doesn't look like a player who's headed back to the minors in short order. The 23-year-old worked on the B's third line against the Blues, but if he continues to look sharp, we wouldn't be surprised if Bjork sees some top-six work down the road, as the team is still looking to solidify its second line. Bjork's last two seasons were cut short by shoulder woes, but now that he's healthy and has a chance to see action for Boston, it looks like the Notre Dame product could emerge as a fantasy sleeper in his third season as a pro.
