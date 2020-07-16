Bjork saw time on a trio with center Patrice Bergeron and left wing Brad Marchand during Thursday's skate, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

Right wing on the team's top line is usually the domain of David Pastrnak, but he's been termed "unfit to participate" in practice for the time being. It remains to be seen how long he'll be out, but until he returns, the speedy Bjork will be a candidate to move up in the Bruins' lineup. In 58 regular-season games, Bjork logged a modest total of nine goals and 19 points, but the 23-year-old does have the skill and versatility to provide Boston with some needed secondary scoring once NHL game resume.