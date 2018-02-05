Bjork (upper body) was designated Monday for injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Since the transaction is retroactive to Jan. 31, Bjork will still be eligible to return for Saturday's game against Buffalo. The Wisconsin native has been bugged by injuries since mid-November, perhaps limiting him on the ice as well, since he's only notched three points (one goal, two assists) in 14 games since his first ailment. With Bjork out, Austin Czarnik should continue to receive playing time.