Bruins' Anders Bjork: Set to be scratched Thursday
Bjork is slated to be a scratch Thursday night against the Oilers, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
With Bjork the odd man out up front Thursday, Danton Heinen will re-join the Bruins' lineup against Edmonton. Bjork has had his moments early on, but a four-giveaway night against Calgary on Wednesday will get him a temporary spot in the press box. The speedy 22-year-old should be back in the mix again before long, however.
