Bruins' Anders Bjork: Set to join lineup Thursday
Bjork is slated to skated on the Bruins' third line Thursday against the Sabres.
The Bruins are looking for a spark after Wednesday's 7-0 loss to the Capitals, and as a result the speedy Bjork will draw in, with Chris Wagner headed to the press box Thursday night.
