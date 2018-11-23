Bjork is slated to be a healthy scratch Friday night against the Penguins, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

Bjork has just one goal and three points in 19 games to date, so he'll take a seat in the press box Friday. Though the 22-year-old's stats are modest, he's had some bad puck luck and is a candidate to break out at some point, given the wheels and stick skills that he brings to the table.