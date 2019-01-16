Bruins' Anders Bjork: Sidelined by shoulder issue
A shoulder injury has kept Bjork out of AHL Provdence's lineup since Dec. 30, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.
Bjork underwent season-ending shoulder surgery last February, but at this stage it hasn't been clarified whether his current issue is a setback related to his prior injury. Assuming the speedy forward avoids further surgery, Bjork could emerge as a call-up candidate down the road, but he'll need to re-prove his health and get back into a scoring groove in the AHL before that happens.
