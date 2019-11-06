Bjork picked up his second goal of the season in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Canadiens.

The goal leveled the game at 3-3 for 42 seconds before Victor Mete scored his second of the game to give the Canadiens back the lead. Bjork was on the ice for all three Bruins' goals at even strength, and fired a team-high six shots on goal in the contest.

