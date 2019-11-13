Bruins' Anders Bjork: Sneaks one home on power play
Bjork scored his third goal of the season in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Panthers on Tuesday.
Bjork's goal put the Bruins up by three, but the Panthers would come all the way back from 4-0 to win in a shootout. With three goals through 10 games, Bjork is poised to surpass his career-high four goals he scored in 2017-18. With the B's in need of offensive talent on the wings, Bjork will likely stay in the NHL for the remainder of the season barring any new additions to the team.
