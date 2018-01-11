Since being assigned to AHL Providence on Jan. 3, Bjork has recorded two goals and four points in three games.

Previously, Bjork logged four goals 12 points in 28 NHL contests, but the 21-year-old's production had stalled following his return from a seven-game absence due to a suspected concussion sustained November 11. Bjork's fleet wheels and puck skills are assets that will add to the big club's attack down the road, but for now the development of the Notre Dame product figures to benefit from the ample ice time at the AHL level he'll see in all situations.