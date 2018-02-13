Bruins' Anders Bjork: Still not practicing
Bjork (upper body) did not skate Tuesday morning and will not play Tuesday night's game against the Flames, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
It will be the seventh game in a row that Bjork has missed as a result of this injury and there's still been little indication as to when he may be able to return. The next step in the 21-year-old's recovery will be for him to return to practice, followed by his activation from injured reserve, so look for an update on his status as those events occur.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...