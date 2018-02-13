Bjork (upper body) did not skate Tuesday morning and will not play Tuesday night's game against the Flames, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

It will be the seventh game in a row that Bjork has missed as a result of this injury and there's still been little indication as to when he may be able to return. The next step in the 21-year-old's recovery will be for him to return to practice, followed by his activation from injured reserve, so look for an update on his status as those events occur.