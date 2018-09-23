Bjork took some contact in 3-on-3 drills at Sunday's practice, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The second-year pro is bouncing back from shoulder surgery and has yet to be fully cleared for game action. As a result, Bjork's chances of making the big club out of camp appear to be in jeopardy. In his absence, Danton Heinen and Ryan Donato have made cases to cement their slots in the Bruins' top nine up front. An injury or two could shift the momentum, but there's a solid chance that Bjork will open the season with AHL Providence. If that's the case, he'd be on the short list for an NHL call-up and 22-year definitely has the speed and puck skills to make a fantasy splash down the road.