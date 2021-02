Bjork scored a goal and added two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Bjork potted his first goal of the season at the nine-minute mark of the third period. The 24-year-old winger has added two assists, a plus-3 rating and 15 hits in 12 contests this season. Bjork will typically operate in a bottom-six role, especially now that Jake DeBrusk is back from a lower-body injury. Fantasy managers can leave Bjork on the waiver wire.