Bjork is slated to play left wing on the Bruins' third line Monday against the Islanders, Eric Russo of the team's official site reports.

The Bruins continue to shuffle their top-nine up front, so Bjork, who saw some first-line duty in Saturday's loss to New Jersey, will now see action on a trio with Charlie Coyle and Craig Smith. It remains to be seen, however, if that's where he stays, especially given all the moving parts in what will be a unique NHL season. Two games into the campaign, Bjork has logged just one shot and zero points, but the 24-year-old does brings some offensive upside to the mix, thanks to his good wheels and solid puck skills.