Bjork will work on the Bruins' top line with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron in Saturday's game against New Jersey.

Jack Studnicka handled that role in Thursday's season opener, but with Craig Smith (lower body) in line to return to the third-line mix Saturday, Bjork will have an opportunity to move up in the lineup. Bjork brings skating speed and quick hands to the B's top trio and if he can mesh well with Marchand and Bergeron, there's some fantasy upside to be had with the 24-year-old winger.