Bjork is in line to work with Brad Marchand and Ryan Spooner in Thursday's regular-season opener against the Predators, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.

Once Patrice Bergeron (lower body) is able to return to action, he'll replace Spooner as the trio's center. In any case, Bjork's strong training camp/preseason has resulted in a prime top-six spot with the Bruins, a context that gives the speedy and skilled Notre Dame product a degree of immediate fantasy relevance.