Bruins' Anders Bjork: Two points in Saturday's rout
Bjork recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday's 8-2 win over Detroit.
Both of Bjork's points came in the final 10 minutes with the game well in hand, but they all count just the same. The 22-year-old winger isn't much of a threat on the offensive end, though he's sure to stumble into some points every now and then as part of the well-oiled Bruins machine.
