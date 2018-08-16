Bruins' Anders Bjork: Will make appearance in charity game
Bjork (shoulder) will participate in the Stars and Stripes Showdown on Aug. 26 to honor the late Jim Johannson, who had been an executive for Team USA Hockey, The Hockey Writers reports.
A report from May suggested that Bjork would be ready for training camp, and his expected inclusion in a charity game more than two months later provides even more evidence that he's now healthy. The Wisconsin native registered 12 points (four goals, eight assists) over 30 games at the top level last season, but his fantasy prospects figure to remain minimal so long as he continues to ride the shuttle between Boston and AHL Providence. Bjork is on a two-way deal through the 2019-20 season, so he'll presumably need an incredible showing in training camp to avoid such a fate.
