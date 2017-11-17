Bjork (undisclosed) won't be available for Saturday's game against the Sharks.

Bjork remains on injured reserve with his undisclosed ailment, and Boston has yet to release a definite timetable for his return to the lineup. The 21-year-old forward's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Devils, so the Bruins should release an update on his status prior to that contest.

