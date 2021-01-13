Bjork skated on the Bruins' fourth line during Wednesday's practice.
Heading into the season, it looks like Bjork will work on the left side of a trio that also includes Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner. It's an initial slotting that limits Bjork's fantasy upside in the short term, but there's a chance that the skilled 24-year-old moves up in the B's lineup as the season rolls along, with a good amount of roster/line shuffling likely to occur.
