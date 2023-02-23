Svetlakov's NHL negotiating rights were acquired by Washington and then Boston, initially from Minnesota, in exchange for Dmitry Orlov on Thursday.

Svetlakov has 11 goals and 27 points in 66 KHL games with the CSKA this season. The 26-year-old has never played in the AHL or NHL. Washington retained 50% of Orlov's $5.1 million cap hit for the 2022-23 campaign. Minnesota then retained another 25% of his salary before sending him to Boston in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round selection. It's unclear if Svetlakov will ever come to North America.